Traffic Alert: City closes down Langley Avenue following traffic concerns during construction project

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A construction project on one of Pensacola’s busiest roads is becoming a safety hazard according to some neighbors. Now, the city is stepping in.

The construction project on the new roundabout at Langley Avenue and Hilltop Drive started last month.

Vicki Fore works nearby, and said cars speeding down Langley was a problem even before construction started.

“We jokingly at the office say one day a car is going to go through our window because of the anger that people experience,” she said.

Officials said the partial closure was becoming a danger zone, so they shut the whole area down with only local traffic allowed to pass through.

In the meantime, drivers can take Summit Boulevard or Creighton Road as detours.

Mayor Robinson says the goal of the roundabout is to make the area safer as people drive down Langley and also as they go in and out of the Hitzman Park complex.

“You can always set up and engineer anything to work. The problem is will people actually follow what you put in there.” he said. “The good news is, barring any weather delays, this should move construction ahead of schedule.”

Fore is hopeful the new roundabout will do just that.

“This area does need some traffic relief help,” she said.

The project should be completed by October.

