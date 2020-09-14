TRACKING SALLY: flooding at Quietwater Beach in Pensacola ahead of landfall

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Flooding has begun on Quietwater Beach in Pensacola as Tropical Storm Sally makes its way towards land.

Usually the beach is packed with people but high tide has prevented anyone from being able to drive into the parking lot.

Nearby businesses say this isn’t the first time Quietwater Beach has flooded but they say they weren’t expecting to feel the effects of Sally as quickly as they did.

Red flags are up at the beaches throughout Pensacola due to high surf and the potential for dangerous rip currents.

The main concern in Pensacola as Sally makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico is rip currents and the potential for coastal flooding.

