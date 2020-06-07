Tracking Cristobal: Strong winds at Pensacola Beach

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — At Pensacola Beach, the winds have been so strong at times, it’s almost been unbearable. High tides have been the story all morning. Officials put up red flags to warn people not to get in the water. They also want people to shelter in place until the storm passes. There has been occasional rainfall throughout the morning.

A tropical storm warning is in place for Pensacola, Pensacola Beach and Perdido Bay with high winds potentially reaching up to 30 miles per hour.

News 5 spoke with a few people who came out to see the effects of the storm for themselves. “We like seeing the ocean, but we know it’s better to stay out of it when it’s like this and stay safe,” said tourist Mary Maples.

“I saw a surfer down here and I watched how he got in at the pier. I saw him catch two waves, but it’s just kind of scary to watch,” said Barbara MacNeil.

News 5 will continue to provide updates on the effects of Tropical Storm Cristobal throughout the day.

