Tourists to pay parking fee at Destin Beaches starting July 1

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin City Council approved a new parking pass program Monday that will provide free parking passes to residents at the beach parking areas.

The 4-3 vote means visitors to the Emerald Coast will have to pay a $5 fee per 5 hours beginning July 1, 2020.

The designated areas for parking are listed below:

Scenic Highway 98 in Crystal Beach

Gulf Shore Drive in Holiday Isle

Residents without a pass as well as visitors can park between the hours of 3 a.m. to 11 p.m. Handicapped vehicles can park for free.

Henderson Beach and the Harbor walk have had a similar program in place for several years.

Beginning June 8, 2020, residents can apply for the free parking passes here. Residents will be allowed up to two free beach parking passes (per household).

Citizens can also pick up passes at Destin City Hall on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The free beach parking pass program does not apply to the Destin Harbor District parking. To find out if you live in the incorporated area of Destin please visit here.

Watch the full discussion and vote from City Council in the video above.

