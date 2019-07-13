Tornado warning for southwest Escambia County, Ala., northwest Escambia County, Fla.

(WKRG) — A tornado warning has been issued for southwest Escambia County Ala. and northwest Escambia County, Fla. until 2:45 p.m.

At 1:38 p.m. CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 12 miles west of Molino, or 16 miles southeast of Bay

Minette, moving north at 25 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near Bratt around 2:10 PM CDT, Atmore around 215 PM CDT, and I65 And AL 21 around 2:30 PM CDT.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

