Topless bicyclist arrested for shoplifting in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A shoplifting suspect is accused of stealing a shirt, but deputies say she wasn’t wearing it, or any shirt for that matter, when they arrested her!

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Courtney Backes Thursday on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island.

Investigators said she was riding topless down the center of the highway. When a deputy told her to stop, the woman reportedly replied, “Make me.”

Backes was then arrested for allegedly stealing items from Surfside Outfitters on Miracle Strip Parkway. The stolen items included flip flops and a t-shirt.

Backes was charged with theft and resisting arrest.

