TopGolf-style driving range opening on the Gulf Coast

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — TopTracer, the same creators of TopGolf, will be making its way to Okaloosa County for a new location in Crestview.

The City of Crestview approved (5-0) to increase the budget Monday on the Foxwood golf course project from $2 million to $2.5 million.

That new money will be allocated to building the 15-bay interactive driving range using the same TopGolf technology. Instead of building a new bay and course, TopTracer will use the existing structure and add an electronic gaming system.

“When the sun goes down, the golf course dies”

“In a lot of places, they use this type of technology or this type of attraction to bring people out after hours. So when the sun goes down, the golf course dies. What we want to do is bring in TopTracer to have our driving range be an actually after-hours attraction location as well.” Tim Bolduc, City manager

The structure itself is said to cost $104,000 and will feature a tiki-bar style restoration at the end of the range where golfers can enjoy food and drinks.

“The closet place to us with this technology is a private club in Dothan, I think. So we are the only ones around here that have this that includes down on the island, everywhere, nobody has TopGolf or TopTracer around here so we will be first to market.” Tim Bolduc, City manager

The city hopes to have the driving range open by the start of 2022. Customers can then rent the bays by the hour or ball bucket depending on the day and time they want to come.

“The main purpose of this is it provides an opportunity for us to be making revenue at the golf course in hours that the golf course would not normally be open. “ Tim Bolduc, City manager

The bays can be rented and reserved for private events.

The city unanimously approved to increase the budget during the last city council meeting. During that meeting, the city also approved purchasing 65 new golf carts for Foxwood.

Foxwood Golf Course is located at 4927 Antioch Road in Crestview.