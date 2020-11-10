Tom Thumb employee in Molino tests positive for COVID-19

MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — A Tom Thumb employee confirmed with their place of work that they tested positive for COVID-19.

Tom Thumb released an official statement to address the store closure, as well as cleaning, and sanitation processes.

Below is an official statement from Tom Thumb:

One of Tom Thumb’s Team Members at our 7331 Highway 29 North Molino, FL location has informed us that they have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials. We closed the store at 1:00 PM (EST) on Tuesday, November 10th to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will re-open in the next few days. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time.



All Team Members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.

