Toilet paper burglar wanted in Florida

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers are looking for the person who they say stole two packs of toilet paper, wipes, and valuables from multiple unlocked cars in the Inlet Beach area.

Deputies were called to multiple reports of vehicle burglaries off Geoff Wilder Lane, Clareon Drive, and Seabreeze Place on the night of Jan. 22.

Surveillance video from a residence off Geoff Wilder Lane shows a white male stealing a red bag of men’s clothing from an unsecured vehicle. The clothing is valued at about $250.

Video from a different residence on the same road shows a silver SUV and a white male exiting the car. The suspect was able to make entry into a white BMW and steal unknown items from the trunk of the car.

In a separate report, deputies discovered 24 rolls of toilet paper had been removed from the trunk of a car.

Another surveillance video from a home on Geoff Wilder Lane shows the same vehicle and person trying to enter two vehicles in the driveway. Those vehicles appeared to be locked, so no entry was made.

Two vehicles were burglarized at a home on Clareon Drive. A cellphone, wrench set, Kobalt Torx set, cash, pocketknives, and other tools were stolen. In addition, a victim who lives off Seabreeze Place had a purse and make-up bag stolen from an unlocked vehicle left in an open garage.

Deputies say all instances appear to be the same suspect described as a white male, wearing a ball cap, white tennis shoes, and long pants.

“We can’t impress upon people enough to lock their doors,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “These criminals are looking for opportunity and we must work together as a community to help deter them from succeeding.”

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8186 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com/ or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application or the Walton County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

