Toddler’s death in Niceville believed to be ‘tragic accident’

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Police are investigating the death of a child in Okaloosa County.

Police say the 1-year-old was found dead at a home on Georgia Avenue in Niceville on Thursday.

Niceville Police Chief David Popwell said it appeared the death was a “tragic accident.”

Chief Popwell said the child’s family was in town on vacation from Ohio.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, the chief said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office are helping with the investigation.