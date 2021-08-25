Tire fire seriously injures Pensacola man

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 36-year-old man from Pensacola is seriously injured after a tire fire on his semi-truck Wednesday in Santa Rosa County.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports the man was traveling eastbound on I-10 near mile marker 24 at 9:55 a.m. when he noticed smoke coming from his vehicle. He pulled over to the shoulder and tried to use his fire extinguisher to put the fire out of the driver-side rear tires.

FHP did not give any more information on the extent of the man’s injuries.