Time is running out for reduced adoption fees at the Escambia County, FL Animal Shelter

Northwest Florida
Posted: / Updated:

The Escambia County, Florida Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees now through January 31st.

The fees for dogs and puppies is $50 and cats and kittens $20 and includes spaying or neutering, microchipping, and initial vaccinations including rabies.

The shelter is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive and they’re open Monday-Friday from Noon-5:00 pm and Saturdays 10:00 am-4:00 pm.

Contact the shelter for more information @ 850-595-3075.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida