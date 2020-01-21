Time is running out for reduced adoption fees at the Escambia County, FL Animal Shelter

The Escambia County, Florida Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees now through January 31st.
The fees for dogs and puppies is $50 and cats and kittens $20 and includes spaying or neutering, microchipping, and initial vaccinations including rabies.
The shelter is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive and they’re open Monday-Friday from Noon-5:00 pm and Saturdays 10:00 am-4:00 pm.
Contact the shelter for more information @ 850-595-3075.
