Three women in SUV seriously hurt in crash on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people were seriously hurt after the SUV they were riding in collided with a cargo truck and flipped on I-10 Friday afternoon. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a Kia Sorento was traveling west on I-10 when the vehicle veered off onto the median. The report says the driver overcorrected getting back onto the highway and sideswiped a FedEx truck in the next lane.

The Kia overturned several times before crossing into the eastbound lanes of travel. The driver and two passengers, all women, were seriously hurt and taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment. The report says all three were in stable condition. Troopers responded after two Friday afternoon. The driver of the FexEx truck was not hurt.