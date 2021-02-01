Three-way crash leaves elderly woman with critical injuries

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An elderly woman was critically injured after a car accident Friday evening in Pensacola.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 78-year-old woman was driving south on Klondike Road when she made a left onto Mobile Highway. The second vehicle collided with the woman’s driver side door as she made the turn. The woman’s car spun out and the rear end hit the rear end of a third vehicle going westbound.

The second vehicle continued to spin out into the westbound lane and collided with the front end of the vehicle with the front end of the third vehicle which led the second vehicle to roll over, according to the FHP report.

The other two drivers of vehicle two and three have minor injuries.