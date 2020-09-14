Three suspects taken into custody for armed burglary

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Three suspects were taken into custody by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department and Fort Walton Beach Police.
Nigel Fryer, 17, Ladarius McCall, 22, and Dazzmin Ford, 23, have been charged with armed burglary and the injury of one person.
The three were caught on home surveillance after kicking the door down during a home invasion.
Fort Walton Beach officers spotted three suspects in Jet Drive Park that fit the description and detained them until sheriff’s deputies arrived. Ford said the plan was to only take the money and the drugs. Then lead deputies to the firearms and discarded masks from the crime.
