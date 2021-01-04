Three men wanted for questioning in Patton Drive homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men are wanted for questioning by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for a murder that happened on Patton Drive on Dec. 29.

Ya’Vyron Otoko Savage (DOB: 9/20/2002), Dwight Joseph Montgomery (DOB: 4/5/2001) and Tamarquez Deandre Denson (DOB: 11/27/2001) are wanted for questioning only.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 29, 16-year-old Jeffrey Kennell Jr. was found shot near Forest Creek Apartments, around the 30 block of Patton Drive. Kennell was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

