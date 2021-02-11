Three men suspected in fatal Century shooting charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — The three men suspected in the deadly shooting on Alger Road back in November of 2020 were all indicted on one count of First Degree Murder and two counts of Aggravated Battery for the two others that were shot and survived.

Jaran Britt Myles, Tacorius Cordale Stallworth, and Emonee Demontae Long are being held without bond and have an Arraignment set for February 12, 2021.

On November 30th, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting that happened late Monday night.

The ECSO says at about 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Alger Road in Century.

When they arrived, they found one person dead and another two with gunshot wounds.

The ECSO said the shooting appeared to be drug-related.