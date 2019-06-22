Three fishermen catch 550-pound pregnant bull shark on Navarre Beach

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A massive catch by three shark fishermen earlier this month on Navarre Beach.

The men, part of a group called “No Bones Fishing”, caught the pregnant bull shark on June 2 on the far end of the beach near the national park. They say the shark weighs approximately 550 pounds, measuring 9’11” long.

According to the group, the cut marks found on the shark are from mating, something they say is typical of mating sharks.

Posted by No Bones Fishing on Wednesday, June 5, 2019

The group captures and releases the sharks they catch after tagging them for research. The group of three men each have a task whenever they catch the shark: tail rope, a leader man, one is the de-hooker, another starts measuring the shark, and pops tag on the dorsal fin. The group provides NOAA Apex Predator Program, made up of volunteer shark fishermen.



The group says they use heavy fishing equipment, including line that is 100s of yards long. They say they place the baits about 500-1000 yards off from the shore and fish away from where people typically swim.

The group also posted a series of videos of other sharks they have caught and tagged.

Check them out!

Rob's Scalloped hammerhead release. Posted by No Bones Fishing on Saturday, June 8, 2019