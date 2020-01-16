Three arrested for armed robbery in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Three suspects were said to have robbed a victim at gunpoint.
ESCO made this Facebook post below, announcing the recent arrest of the three suspects as well as including details pertaining to the robbery:
LATEST STORIES:
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated:
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Three suspects were said to have robbed a victim at gunpoint.
ESCO made this Facebook post below, announcing the recent arrest of the three suspects as well as including details pertaining to the robbery:
LATEST STORIES: