‘This is the guy’s criminal history’: 14-time felon charged for drug trafficking in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A 14-time convicted felon was arrested in Santa Rosa County Monday for drug trafficking charges.

Travis Montes Mitchell, 33, of Pensacola, was charged with trafficking meth, trafficking ecstasy, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a news conference Tuesday that about 4 p.m. Monday, Mitchell was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the county’s Criminal Intervention Unit in Milton for illegal window tint and failure to maintain a single lane of traffic.

08-06-19 News Conference Sheriff Johnson announces a recent arrest by our Criminal Interdiction Team during an 11:00am News Conference. #SRSO #DrugArrest Posted by Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

A K-9 unit alert to drugs inside the vehicle.

He was found with a trafficking amount of meth and ecstasy, marijuana, and a controlled substance.

“That’s not a huge amount of drugs but our CID, our Criminal Intervention Unit, it’s basically not here just for drugs,” Johnson said. “They’re getting bad guys off the street and this is one bad guy.”

He was also found in possession of a loaded 357 Magnum handgun.

Mitchell just got out of prison 10 months ago, Johnson said.

Johnson was handed a stack of papers at the news conference and let them go all at once, like unraveling a long grocery store receipt, showing the magnitude of Mitchell’s criminal history.

“This is this guy’s criminal history. That right there is 43 pages and he’s 33-years old,” Johnson said. “That will tell you the guy kind of guy they’re getting off the street.”

Mitchell is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail on a bond set at $233,500.