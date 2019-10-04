Therapy alligator visits Panama City school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (CBS) — Bubba, a 195-pound therapy alligator made a special visit to the Gulf Coast School for Autism in Panama City this week.

The alligator plays a major role in the Science Enrichment Program. As a matter of fact, the kids get to pet and even hug Bubba. He is providing them with a hands-on experience which builds-off what they’re already learning in the classroom.

Bubba’s handler says every part of Bubba feels different so it provides a very enriching experience for the kids.

“So a lot of times, special needs children don’t get the same tactile experience from touching toys or other things, then they do a live animal. So, they get the energetic feedback from his body. They get an actual soothing mechanism from him,” handler David Dawe said.