Therapy alligator visits Panama City school

Northwest Florida
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (CBS) — Bubba, a 195-pound therapy alligator made a special visit to the Gulf Coast School for Autism in Panama City this week.

The alligator plays a major role in the Science Enrichment Program. As a matter of fact, the kids get to pet and even hug Bubba. He is providing them with a hands-on experience which builds-off what they’re already learning in the classroom.

Bubba’s handler says every part of Bubba feels different so it provides a very enriching experience for the kids.

“So a lot of times, special needs children don’t get the same tactile experience from touching toys or other things, then they do a live animal. So, they get the energetic feedback from his body. They get an actual soothing mechanism from him,” handler David Dawe said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories