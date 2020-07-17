The Red Bar to hold grand reopening July 15

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 18 months ago, local favorite spot, The Red Bar, suffered heavy damage in an electrical fire and closed to the public.

Today, the location will hold a grand reopening starting around 11 a.m., according to the bar’s Facebook page.

South Walton Fire District firefighters combated the early-morning blaze on Feburary 13, 2019, and an investigation determined an electrical issue sparked the flames. Since then, The Red Bar held a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2019 and set Summer 2020 as the goal for reopening.

News 13 spoke to The Red Bar owners who say they are elated to be reopening, calling it a “magical” feeling after the recovery and rebuilding efforts.

South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez also told News 13, The Red Bar passed the necessary inspections in order to reopen and was given the Certification for Occupancy.

More information on The Red Bar can be found using the spot’s Facebook page and website.

Watch the segment above from News 13 This Morning for a look at the bar on its reopening day.

