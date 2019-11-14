The Port of Pensacola is a second home to the American Magic Sailing Team

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 Colleen Peterson went for a tour of the port of Pensacola Thursday afternoon. The port gives a second home to the American Magic sailing team.

This team is supported by the New York Yacht Club and flocks down south every winter for training. She got a chance to speak with the sailing captain, Tyson Lamond.

Tyson Lamond explained, “The biggest thing that I’ve noticed about the port of Pensacola is how accommodating they are.”

They are set to compete in the America’s Cup next spring and are currently parked in Pensacola for training.

She also uncovered some of the projects that the port of Pensacola supports. It’s main distinction is that the Port is home to an oyster farming facility. This project increases water quality and helps keep the marine life thriving.

This port is one of the fastest ports in the Gulf of Mexico. It expects a huge influx of imports of companies and cargo over the next few years.

Matthew Pate explained, “Over the next few years we are going to see quite an increase in cargo volumes.”