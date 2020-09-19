PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Point Restaurant is offering free meals to first responders and locals Saturday, Sept 19 and Sunday, Sept 20 from noon to three.
“Anyone that needs food is welcome. ” Crisi Waller, one of the owners said.
LATEST STORIES
- Mobile lifts curfew
- Santa Rosa County curfew ends, Navarre beach to open
- The Point Restaurant offering free meals Saturday and Sunday
- FDOT: Florida Road Sally Update
- GOP senator to introduce bill reimbursing parents $800 for remote learning expenses