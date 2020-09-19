The Point Restaurant offering free meals Saturday and Sunday

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Point Restaurant is offering free meals to first responders and locals Saturday, Sept 19 and Sunday, Sept 20 from noon to three.

“Anyone that needs food is welcome. ” Crisi Waller, one of the owners said.

