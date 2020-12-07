‘The nightmare the rest of that day, I’ll never forget.’ Remembering the NAS Pensacola terrorist attack one year later

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Survivors and families of those who lost their life gathered Sunday night to remember one year after the attack.

NAS Pensacola was hit with a violent terrorist attack one year ago, killing two service members and injuring five others. This tragedy is still alive in the memories of those who lived through it. Many gathered at the Blue Wahoo stadium to remember Sunday night.

It was an evening full of remembering and celebrating lives lost but most of all it was a night of healing. That December 6th morning, was a day Freedom came under attack. One survivor said, “The nightmare the rest of that day, I’ll never forget. You’d think it would never happen to us not here.”

A long 15 minute moment of silence was held during the vigil. Those minutes represented the time between the first sound of gunfire to when the last shot was heard. Within that moment the lives of countless people were changed forever. Mohammed Haitham, Joshua Watson, and Cameron Walters were the three men who paid the ultimate price. This event was to honor their courage shown that day.

The vigil also gave hope and peace of mind to those still living with the wounds, “NAS Pensacola is a special place where men and women wear their wings to fight and protect and to serve our great nation.”

Florida Governor DeSantis now declares December 6th, “Naval Air Station Remembrance Day.”

LATEST STORIES: