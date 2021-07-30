‘The Lord saved them’: Good Samaritan shares how he helped save lives after plane crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Transportation Safety Board was on scene Friday morning at Blue Angels Elementary School investigating the cause of a crash that left an elementary school teacher, her husband and child injured.

“It was totally miraculous that the people were able to survive it,” said Aaron McCarter, an air safety investigator with NTSB.

McCarter said the family was on the way to Central Florida before the plane crashed just two miles away from Ferguson Airport where it took off.

“We do have video of the aircraft on take off climbing out and shortly before the aircraft left the scene of the video, it came back into the video and impacted here on the school property,” McCarter said.

At last check, the woman and her husband were in critical condition and their child was in serious condition.

A few good Samaritans were on scene Thursday and helped save the family’s life.

John Schiff, 77, and his wife Norma were on the way to a doctor’s appointment when they saw the plane coming down.

“The plane was coming toward us. We thought it was going to hit us,” Norma Schiff said.

When John saw the flames, he ran toward them and went straight to work assisting others who were helping pull the family out of the plane.”

“They were reaching toward the guy who was hanging halfway out of the plane,” he said. “They helped him. They pulled him out on the ground. I got there and I got ahold of him. He was terrible — blood all over him.“

The couple said they believe it was divine intervention they were there to help.

“I thought they’d both be dead,” John Schiff said. “But the Lord saved them.”

The NTSB says a preliminary investigative report should be released in about a week.