The Garden food hall to open Monday with new airstream food trailers, kiosks

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — When the minds behind The Garden designed its open-air, food truck pavilion, they weren’t thinking it would open during a pandemic.

Health experts say open-air environments aren’t best for the virus’ survival — making The Garden a safe spot to eat, according to Michael Carro, managing partner of The Garden.

“We kind of just fell into that,” Carro said. “This was in the planning stages for a couple of years.”

The Garden, located at Palafox and Main Street in downtown Pensacola, will hold a soft opening Monday. The Garden was previously Al Fresco.

“It’s Al Fresco 2.0,” Carro said.

The Garden features four airstream food trucks, with the goal of offering something everyone can enjoy.

The food trucks include Melt, a macaroni and cheese and sandwich shop; Boca Latin Kitchen, a Venezuelan-inspired food truck; Esaan, which brings food options from Northeast Thailand; and Calavera Tacos, a Mexican street food truck.

There are also be five pop-up food kiosk vendors.

Three secured vendors include Petuna’s Bakery, Dario’s Bake Shop and DECORUM, a an açaí bowl and smooth shop.

Pam VanNess, owner of Esaan Thai Street Food, said her food truck will offer funky flavors including those from fermented fish sauce. She says these flavors aren’t what Pensacola residents are used to.

“I’m here to bring a different flair of Thai food to Pensacola,” VanNess said.

Melt Manager Anita Bailey said if you’re a fan of savory cheese, Melt is the spot for you.

“If you want cheese, if you want garlic, if you want butter, if you want good ol’ fashion food, this is where you come,” Bailey said.

Dana Dugas, who will put serve her cupcakes from one of The Garden’s kiosks, said she can’t wait for the facility to open.

“Petunia’s adds a little sweetness to everyone’s life,” Dugas said with a smile.

Carro said he’s excited for the food truck pavilion and food hall to open up. The Garden’s new covering and fans will help keep the heat down and the rain out — a problem at Al Fresco. Al Fresco opened in 2013 and closed October 2019.

When the family opens, Carro said there will be social distancing between tables, staff will wear masks and it will offer touch-less ordering online at thegardenpensacola.menu.

“You can place your order online. It will alert you when it’s ready,” Carro said. “Then you simply go up to the window — it’s already been paid for.”

Carro says The Garden’s open-air but covered setting, along with its bar and picnic-style atmosphere will be asset to Pensacola community.

“This is the best outdoor patio in Florida,” he said. “We’re excited to be a part of it.”

Boca Latin Kitchen and Melt will open Monday. E-Saan and Calavera Tacos will open later in the week. Petunia’s will also likely open Monday and the other kiosks will open over the next few weeks.

The Garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It will be open later when its bar opens.

