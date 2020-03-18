The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee will suspend public Masses beginning Friday at noon

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

PENSACOLA, FL (March 18, 2020) – Churches will suspend all public Sunday and weekday Masses beginning noon Friday, March 20, 2020, until further notice. Bishop William A. Wack, CSC dispenses Catholics from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass while this suspension remains in effect. All other regularly scheduled liturgies and gatherings in churches will be canceled as well. At this time, churches will be open for private prayer and devotion at the pastor’s discretion.

Bishop Wack encourages all Catholics to “keep holy the Sabbath,” by reflecting on the Word of God and pray with the local Catholic community by virtual attendance at daily Mass and Sunday Mass, which can be streamed through the internet by visiting www.ptdiocese.org/livestreammass.

“We are all one in the Body of Christ. Let us pray for each other during this time of crisis and uncertainty. Please join me in praying for our brothers and sisters who are isolated or who are sick. We pray as well for the brave medical personnel and first responders, and all who are caring for the sick and quarantined. And let us not forget those who are lonely, afraid, depressed or anxious at this time,” said Bishop Wack.

For up to date information, visit www.ptdiocese.org.

