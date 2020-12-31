The City of Crestview cancels downtown New Year’s Eve celebration

Traffic is light on Main Street with many businesses closed due to the governor’s safer-at-home order of April 1. The City of Crestview wants to help small businesses reopen through a newly announced Small Business Recovery Grant Program. (Photo by Brian Hughes | City of Crestview public information officer)

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview and the Main Street Crestview Association decided to cancel its New Year’s Eve celebration Wednesday due to the high probability of severe weather.

The event was planned for the downtown area.

LATEST STORIES: