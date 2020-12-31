The City of Crestview cancels downtown New Year’s Eve celebration

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview and the Main Street Crestview Association decided to cancel its New Year’s Eve celebration Wednesday due to the high probability of severe weather.
The event was planned for the downtown area.
