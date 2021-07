BRENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Texas is dead after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after midnight Saturday morning. According to report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck collied with a woman who was trying to cross Highway 29 near Kenmore Road in Brent.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released but the report said she was a 47-year-old from Iowa Park Texas.