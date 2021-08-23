Texas tourist arrested for pointing gun at driver during road rage incident

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG)– A Texas visitor is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly

weapon after a road rage report in Fort Walton Beach.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says 31-year-old Billy Eugene Steward was in the back seat of a white Dodge Charger on Highway 98 Sunday night.

The victim told OCSO deputies that they honked at the Charger in the left lane of HWY 98 trying to make a left-hand turn when signs instruct you not to.

The victim then moved into the right lane and continued in the same direction as the Charger when the drivers started arguing.

That is when the victim and his passenger told deputies they saw Steward grab a gun in the back seat and point it at the victim’s car.

OCSO later found the Charger in Fort Walton Beach as described by the victim and deputies identified the weapon and suspect.