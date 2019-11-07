Testimony continues in Markquise Wallace trial

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Testimony is continuing in the trial of a man accused of hitting and killing a 7-month-old baby and 28-year-old woman on Cervantes Street in June of 2018.

Markquise Wallace has been on trial all week, and today jurors heard from witness Ali Freeman, who was a friend of Wallace’s. Freeman says Wallace gave him five thousand dollars to buy a cargo trailer. Freeman says he did not know Wallace was a suspect in the hit and run at the time, but later put the pieces together about a week later.

Freeman says the case has been a huge burden on his family and he’s angry with Wallace. After Freeman’s testimony the defense motioned for an acquittal but it was denied by the judge. The defense says there’s no evidence Wallace was driving that night.

Attorneys say there could be a verdict by the end of the day Thursday.