Terrified dog rescued from car crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A dog is safe, thanks to Pensacola Police and Pensacola Fire after he was involved in an accident with his owner.

On Saturday, June 1, photos posted on Pensacola Police Department’s Facebook page show an officer and a firefighter working together to convince a dog that they are there to help him. Police say the dog wasn’t very trusting until someone donated their lunch to coax the pup out of the wrecked truck. In the background of the photo, you can see the dog owner’s heavily damaged truck. 

Police say on their Facebook post, “The gloves aren’t for show either. #pensacolasfinest#dontbitethehand #hebitthehand” implying the pup may have snapped at them a few times. 

We have reached out to police for information on where and when the accident took place and if anyone was injured. 

Thank you, Pensacola Police and Pensacola Fire for helping everyone in the community, including our furry friends!

