SEASIDE, Fla. (WKRG) — An $8 million home in the WaterColor community near Seaside was broken into and damaged over the weekend, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Video released by WCSO shows hundreds of teenagers fighting and partying inside the luxury home on June 18.

Videos and pictures can be found here. WKRG News 5 does not identify juveniles accused of crimes.

In the video, teenage girls are seen sporting white boxing gloves and hitting each other surrounded by peers. Alcohol and drinks are scattered on the counters and tables inside the home.

WCSO said the party happened overnight Friday with a noise complaint call coming in early Saturday morning. Kids are shown repping championship rings inside the home on social media photos.

WCSO is investigating the party as a burglary. WCSO said the homeowners were not home and never gave permission for people to enter the house over the weekend.

The teenagers scattered out the backdoors and through the community when deputies arrived.

If you have any information about the party or those involved, contact WCSO at 850-892-8111.

