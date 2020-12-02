Teens charged with arson after starting fire in Niceville High School bathroom

Release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Two students at Niceville High School are charged with setting a fire inside a girls’ restroom Tuesday, prompting a school evacuation and causing approximately $2,500 in damages.

15-year-olds Cadence Yates and Emily Kempton have been arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on charges of arson, (a first degree felony), and disruption of a school function. The School Resource Officer located the fire in Building 600 and immediately began putting it out. Once the Fire Department deemed it safe, students were allowed back into their classrooms.

The two potential suspects were identified quickly through numerous tips, including Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, and ultimately admitted using a lighter to ignite a large roll of toilet paper inside a stall as a “joke”. The fire quickly grew out of control.

Video surveillance shows the pair leaving the bathroom together around 9 a.m. and returning about seven minutes later to open the door. Smoke could then be seen coming out of the restroom. Yates and Kempton immediately left the area.

In addition to arson and disruption of a school function, Yates is also charged with violation of probation for an original charge of grand theft auto.

