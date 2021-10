OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old girl has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Okaloosa County on Oct. 13.

The driver failed to yield and struck the pedestrian as she was crossing in a crosswalk, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 15-year-old girl has serious injuries, according to the release.

The driver was a 43-year-old male from Fort Walton Beach with an 11-year-old passenger.

The accident occurred on Santa Rosa Blvd.