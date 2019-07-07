Teenager expected to make full recovery after near drowning

OKALOOSA ISAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A 17-year old near-drowning victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Jhian Belen of Enterprise, Ala., was swimming in the water behind the Eglin NCO Beach Club on Okaloosa Island around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon when he began struggling. The unconscious teen was pulled to the shore where two off duty nurses began two rounds of CPR. They say Belen then coughed up water and began breathing on his own.

He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and initially listed in critical condition, but Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies say Belen is now expected to fully recover.

Original story

A 17-year-old is in critical condition after a near drowning Saturday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the 17-year old was swimming in the water behind the Eglin NCO Beach Club on Okaloosa Island Saturday afternoon and was seen struggling. His father went into the water to rescue him.

The teenager was pulled to shore and an off-duty nurse began CPR. The teen then began breathing.

The victim was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. His name and other details were not available as of Sunday morning, but it is known he is an army dependent.