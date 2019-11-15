Teen charged with threatening to shoot up Mary Esther restaurant

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An employee at a Mary Esther Panera Bread was charged Friday with making a threat of violence with a firearm after co-workers reported he made multiple statements Thursday about bringing a gun to work and shooting up the restaurant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports.

One of the employees told deputies 18-year old Micah Lopez told him not to go to work on November 15th. As a precaution, Panera went into a lockdown Friday morning, securing all doors and closing the lobby.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to contact Lopez at his home in Florosa where he told them he made the statements but his comments were intended as a joke. He denied owning or possessing any firearms.

Lopez is charged with making a threat to use a firearms in a violent manner, a second degree felony.