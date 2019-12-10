UPDATE: Tate High School taken off lockdown, ECSO searching for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Tate High School is back to normal after a lockdown Tuesday morning.
The Escambia County S
The man was wanted for battery and domestic violence.
Sgt. Peterson with the ESCO said the school was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.
The man has not been found yet.
Latest Stories:
- Sheriff David Morgan gives update on deputies wounded during NAS shooting
- Artist builds sandcastle memorial for NAS Pensacola
- Fort Walton Beach woman arrested for DUI had toddler, infant in vehicle
- Michael Douglas shares touching photo of dad on 103rd birthday
- Behold the ‘Will-hay Nelson’, a Virginia farm’s creation to honor the Texas legend