UPDATE: Tate High School taken off lockdown, ECSO searching for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Tate High School is back to normal after a lockdown Tuesday morning.

The Escambia County S heriff’s deputies are still searching for a suspect who fled on foot near Kingsfield Rd. as they were executing a warrant service.

The man was wanted for battery and domestic violence.

Sgt. Peterson with the ESCO said the school was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The man has not been found yet.

