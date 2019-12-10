UPDATE: Tate High School taken off lockdown, ECSO searching for suspect

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Tate High School is back to normal after a lockdown Tuesday morning.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are still searching for a suspect who fled on foot near Kingsfield Rd. as they were executing a warrant service.

The man was wanted for battery and domestic violence.

Sgt. Peterson with the ESCO said the school was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The man has not been found yet.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories