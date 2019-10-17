Taste of the Beach Festival canceled, refunds to be issued

Breaking News
With tropical weather approaching, the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Taste of the Beach outdoor festival scheduled for Saturday.

A news release from the chamber says Friday’s ticketed VIP dinner remains scheduled as planned.

“The Beach Chamber apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, but public safety is our priority, “ said Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce Director Alison Westmoreland said in the release. “We look forward to hosting this well-established annual event again next year.”

Full refunds will be issued for the Saturday Chef Tasting and Beer Tasting purchases, the release said.

