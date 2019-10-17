With tropical weather approaching, the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Taste of the Beach outdoor festival scheduled for Saturday.
A news release from the chamber says Friday’s ticketed VIP dinner remains scheduled as planned.
“The Beach Chamber apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, but public safety is our priority, “ said Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce Director Alison Westmoreland said in the release. “We look forward to hosting this well-established annual event again next year.”
Full refunds will be issued for the Saturday Chef Tasting and Beer Tasting purchases, the release said.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas city to allow women to go topless, with restrictions
- Lawmakers in Washington mourn loss of Rep. Elijah Cummings
- Clouds increasing with Tropical Storm conditions possible along the Gulf Coast Friday night
- Kamara Dealing with Injuries, Bears Star Wide Out Returns
- Taste of the Beach Festival canceled, refunds to be issued