NORTHWEST Fla. (WKRG) — Several law enforcement agencies in Northwest Florida are seeing an uptick in reported scams, many of which are using their logos.

Scammers are getting creative with the ways in which they impersonate officers. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that a new scam involving t-shirts was circulating in Florida and in the Okaloosa area. The OSCO also shared a post from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office where scammers claimed to be part of local law enforcement and sell t-shirts using deputy logos. Residents were alerted of the scam on Jan. 13.

On Feb. 21, officers from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department were receiving reports that t-shirts with their logo were being sold on a website.

Victims usually receive text messages or posts with a link to buy t-shirts from their local law enforcement agency. Unfortunately, these are scammers who impersonate local law enforcement. The scammers tend to use photoshopped images of t-shirts with logos of those agencies in the hopes that unsuspecting residents click the online link and purchase a t-shirt.

The same website used in the scam last January was used in February with a “shirt nuaty” logo in the top left corner.

Residents in Crestview are also receiving links via text message from impersonators claiming to sell t-shirts from the Crestview Police Department. If you receive a link asking to buy t-shirts from your local law enforcement agency, chances are it is a scam. Residents are urged to contact law enforcement if they receive a link or post asking to buy t-shirts.