SUV flees scene of hit-and-run in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 66-year-old Pensacola man was injured after an SUV collided with him while he was riding his motorcycle on North Y Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports the crash happened at Mobile Highway and North Y Street at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

FHP says the SUV fled the scene of the crash, and the motorcycle rider was transported to West Florida Hospital and is in stable condition.

The SUV could be a Dodge Durango or a Chrysler Aspen. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.