SUV and school bus collide Friday in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida State Troopers say they responded to a crash between a school bus and an SUV late Friday afternoon in Ensley. The report says an SUV was heading south on Palafox Road. The report says the driver, in their words, “failed to maintain awareness” that a school bus was slowing for traffic ahead. The SUV collided with the rear of the bus.

The report says 24 students were on the bus. Only one student complained of minor injuries and was not transported by EMS. The crash happened at about 5:15 Friday afternoon on Palafox at the intersection of Hope Drive. The drivers of the bus and SUV were not hurt.