Suspicious seed packets from China found in local mailbox as USDA sends warning

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A person in Escambia County, Fla. has reported receiving suspicious seed packets in the mail from China and this comes as the United States Department of Agriculture performs tests to find out exactly what it is.

Hundreds of people across Florida and Alabama have unexpectedly received similar packages in their mailboxes.

“We just don’t know what these are right now and that’s really a cause for concern for us,” said Beth Bolles, horticulture agent with the University of Florida Extension Office in Escambia County.

Bolles said if you receive a package with seed packets, don’t open them and don’t throw them away.

“Don’t dispose of them because that could be harm for our environment that we just can’t control,” Bolles said.

The packaging has Chinese lettering on it and says “China Post.”

“The packaging seems to be all similar but it is addressed to a person with the correct address so it’s very mysterious and you think you’re getting something that’s legitimate and you open it and find out it’s this wide assortment of seeds,” she said.

It’s concerning because the introduction of seeds into the U.S. is a regulated industry, Bolles said.

So far, in Florida, more than 600 people have reported receiving the suspicious seeds.

“We wouldn’t think seeds would be harmful because we use them all the time but we don’t know coming from another country what they carry and it just could be some dangerous organism that we introduce that we don’t have..that we may not have controls for..something that could damage people or our industry,” Bolles said.

If you find a package in your mailbox, you should contact your state’s Department of Agriculture.

In Florida, report the seed package to the FDACS Division of Plant Industry at 1-888-397-1517 or DPIhelpline@FDACS.gov.

In Alabama, you can visit www.agi.alabama.gov/reportseeds to fill out an online form about the seeds you received.