Suspects identified in Dollar General robbery

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There was an armed robbery on December 4th at the Dollar General at 4814 Mobile Highway.

The suspects have been identified as Donald Lamar May and Thomas Darrell McNeal.

May is considered armed and dangerous. As for McNeal, he is in custody in Atmore, Ala on unrelated charges.

If anyone has information, please call the ESCO at 436-9620 or crime stoppers at 433-STOP.

