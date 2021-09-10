Suspect shot by Escambia County Sheriff Deputy in Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began investigating after an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect in Pensacola Beach early Friday morning, according to an official Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, deputies “made contact with a grand theft auto suspect who was traveling on foot” at 4:37 a.m. on Via Luna Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect “pulled a knife and aggressively approached” deputies, “forcing a deputy to shoot.”

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and treated for “non-life threatening injuries.” No deputies were injured in the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates officer-involved shooting incidents.