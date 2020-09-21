Suspect in Pensacola officer-involved shooting identified

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police on Monday identified the suspect in Friday’s officer-involved shooting in Pensacola.

Kevontarious Wilson is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, simple battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and grand theft of a firearm.

Police shot Wilson after they say he pointing a gun at someone and refused to put it down.

