Suspect in Pensacola officer-involved shooting identified

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police on Monday identified the suspect in Friday’s officer-involved shooting in Pensacola.
Kevontarious Wilson is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, simple battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and grand theft of a firearm.
Police shot Wilson after they say he pointing a gun at someone and refused to put it down.
