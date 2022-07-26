PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another man was in jail Tuesday in connection to a massive bar fight that was caught on camera but was allegedly not reported to law enforcement.

Jordan Young, 25, of Panama City is charged with rioting, according to court records. Police initially arrested five people and said they had warrants for eight more people when they held a May 31 news conference about the May 22 incident.

Court records state that Jordan was a “willing participant in the riot,” and was identified through security camera footage.

“During the Riot, multiple injuries are sustained by both sides and members are observed through the CCTV footage after the fact, leaving the bar with bloodied faces and torn clothing.

Vibez shut down on June 1 after what management called, “unlawful targeting by law enforcement and the abuse of the news outlets.”

The club has since reopened with new rules.