Suspect in deadly Pensacola hit and run arrested

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted in connection with a deadly hit and run in August is now in custody.

Isaiah Reynolds, 22, was booked into jail Wednesday night and charged with hit and run. He was being held on more than $200,000 bond.

In September, Florida Highway Patrol asked for the public’s help to find Reynolds. The crash happened on August 27 on Palafox Street near Johnson Avenue.

Investigators said the car Reynolds was driving hit and killed a bicyclist.

