OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled deputies Tuesday morning near Crestview has been arrested. Zachary Packard violated a domestic violence injunction and resisted arrest off of Old Hickory Road, according to OCSO.

Earlier in the day deputies warned Packard could be violent and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. OCSO reports Packard fled deputies on a bicycle, before tossing it and running off on foot.